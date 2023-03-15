Time to Work on My Travel Rig Again ...

Which means I need:
- A computer (got my Chromebook, check)
- Two monitors (Chromebook screen and USB travel monitor, check)
- My frequently used work files (I don't like trusting them to the cloud, but now I've got SD card readers in my desktop and laptop and keep those files on a card, check)
- A mouse (I use one of those ergonomic mice ever since the De Quervain's tendinosis incident, check); and
A keyboard.
Using laptop keyboards annoys me, less because they're small than because 1) there's usually a touchpad at the bottom, making normal hand position uncomfortable, and 2) I like to sit back from my screens some and using a laptop keyboard makes me lean in.
So, I usually end up just taking a standard USB keyboard with me and plugging it into the Chromebook.
But those are just a bit too bulky to fit in my "personal item"/carry-on when I fly, meaning the thing goes in checked baggage. So if my bag gets lost or I want to work while at the airport after checking it, I have to use the laptop keyboard.
I was thinking about this morning, and went to have a look at Amazon. Where I found (not an affiliate link):
"Full Size and Ultra Slim." Which, since it doesn't have the number pad (which I do use, but can live without as needed, I think), etc. of a regular keyboard, should, be short enough and thin enough to fit in my carry-on.
And I happened to have enough "rewards" sats stacked up at BitRefill.com (affiliate link -- if you spend $50, we each get $5 worth of BTC) to cover the $9.99 + tax price.
So I guess I'll see whether that works out, or whether I have to borrow or buy a "real" keyboard at the far end of the trip.
