Grinds My Gears: Infinite Scroll Fails

I'm continually running into Wordpress web sites that have infinite scroll enabled ... but still have a bunch of important links at the bottom of the page in a footer space.
In order to use those links you have to scroll down until they're visible, then CLICK ON ONE AS FAST AS YOU CAN and hope you're quick enough to get a click in before a bunch more content finishes loading. Usual result:
Please, if you're going to use infinite scroll on your site, for the love of God move those links from the footer to a sidebar or something.
No comments:
Post a Comment