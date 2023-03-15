Preemptive Violation Notice

a person who knowingly and willfully commits any of the following offenses commits a felony of the third degree .... Conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, in any place within this state, including any temporary or permanent structure or through any means of transportation, an individual whom the person knows, or reasonably should know, has entered the United States in violation of law [sic] and has not been inspected by the Federal Government since his or her unlawful [sic] entry ...
Of course, per the the Supreme Law of the Land, the US Constitution (Article I, Section 9; Article V; Amendment 10), it is literally impossible "to enter the United States in violation of law."
But assuming otherwise, as claimed by anti-America, anti-freedom agitators like Florida Senator Blaise Ingoglia, for the sake of argument:
I hereby declare that, effective upon passage/signature of this bill into Florida law, I offer (that is, I am attempting) to do my best to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection any "illegal alien" who asks me for such assistance.
No comments:
Post a Comment