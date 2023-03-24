Of Course They Want to Do This to Encryption, Too

They were "developed by a group called Travel Sentry. All of their locks have a number on them ranging from TSA001 to TSA008 to let the airport security authorities know which tool to use to open them."
It's not just TSA: "Travel Sentry lock systems are not only used in the US or Canada, but are used across 650 airports in 44 countries and the airport security authorities are all able to open and close your luggage without causing damage to it."
Here's the howler: "A TSA lock is as safe as any other lock. The only difference is that it can be opened by authorities without causing damage to the luggage."
Well, no.
It can be opened by anyone with one of eight master keys, copies of which are in the possession of government employees at 650 airports in 44 countries, and every thief who's too lazy or incompetent or in a hurry to just pick them (yes, you can buy them at Amazon -- not an affiliate link), but who for whatever reason doesn't want to damage the luggage he's stealing from.
