A Request for Advance Pledges ...

If a blogger posts to a blog about an elected [Florida] state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post, the blogger must register with the appropriate office, as identified in paragraph (1)(f), within 5 days after the first post by the blogger which mentions an elected state officer.
They don't have to be large pledges. A dollar will do just fine.
State senator Jason Brodeur, and any legislator who votes for this bill, governor who signs this bill, or bureaucrat who attempts to enforce this bill can
KISS. MY. ASS.
I will write about whoever and whatever I damn well please here at KN@PPSTER without asking for permission from, or considering myself obligated to report my activities to, any government entity.
But in order to openly, explicitly, and indisputably put myself in violation of this proposed law, I'll have to be compensated, or at least have it on record that I can expect to be compensated.
So, please, help me out with that in comments, e.g. "if this proposal is signed into law, I will pay you $1 to publish a post about [insert name of elected Florida politician here]."
