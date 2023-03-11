I Didn't Add This To My Amazon Wish List ...

... but I wish I'd had it when I saw what air fares have done in the last three years. It's a $2,278 fainting couch (not an affiliate link):
That's only about twice as much as it's costing Tamara and myself to fly to Milwaukee and back for the interment of my brother's ashes.
The up side, if there is one, is that it wasn't really any more expensive to fly right out of Gainesville than it would have been to have to drive a couple of hours each way to St. Pete, Orlando, or Jacksonville to use one of the "budget" airlines ... none of which fly into Milwaukee these days, apparently, so we'd have had to fly into Chicago or Appleton, rent a car, and drive for a couple hours as well.
How did I pay for it? Well, I parted with a good chunk of my HODLed cryptocurrency and bought American Airlines gift cards from BitRefill (affiliate link -- if you spend $50 through them, you and I each get $5 in BTC) to cover most of it.
I wish I'd done that a few days ago before Bitcoin's price took a (presumably temporary) shit, but I had technical issues (read: Wife agonizing indecisively over timetables, etc.) to work through first.
Not an emergency or anything, but if anyone wants to hit the "Help a Brother Out" section in the right sidebar, I'd greatly appreciate it.
