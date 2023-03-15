Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Another Time/Causality WTF Hypothesis
In line with
this previous one
, and inspired by Scott Alexander's artificial intelligence musings like
this one
.
Perhaps the AI humankind is developing "now" is the god that's going to create humankind and the reality we're living in ... "later."
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:23 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment