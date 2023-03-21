So I Did a Twitter Poll ...

Of course, Twitter polls aren't reflective of large general populations. They're reflective of 1) the followers of the person posting the poll (and, via retweet, those followers' followers, etc.) who are 2) paying attention and 3) give a damn about the subject.
So it's unsurprising that the responses are at least a little reflective of my own sentiments, expressed in the poll thread: "I might consider Exotic qualified for my 'f*ck all y'all vote' if there's nobody else I like on my ballot. Under no circumstances will I ever vote for Weld for anything again, or for Smith even once."
