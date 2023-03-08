Probably True. And Probably Bi-Directional.

[T]he worse wokeness becomes, the better. Wokeness is being shrunk by the solvent of the laughter it provokes.That seems to be the case. In my experience, most "normal" people just roll their eyes and dismiss the woke-est woketards when hit with some weird demand vis a vis language or whatever.
But just as good, in my experience, most "normal" people just roll their eyes and dismiss the EVERYTHING I DON'T LIKE IS "WOKE" AND MUST BE BANNED TO PROTECT OUR PRECIOUS BODILY FLUIDS crowd too.
Of course, there is at least some danger that one of these two factions could really and truly seize power and have to be put down by whatever means necessary.
But I think it's more likely that they'll both go down in history, in a very minor way, and as the silly fad cults they are.
