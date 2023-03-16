Creative Solutions to Price Increases

My most recently purchased pair of Thai fisherman pants cost $16.95 a couple of months ago, and I bought those on sale.
Looking at prices today, the colors/sizes/brands I've tended to prefer are in the $23-$25 range.
As I've mentioned, I really love Thai fisherman pants. I wear them pretty much every day, and pretty much everywhere, unless I've got a good reason not to (e.g. I'm doing something really outdoorsy which calls for jeans or shorts, or I'm going to some more formal function). In the pants category, they constitute most of my wardrobe.
But I'm looking at alternatives. One of which arrived over the weekend:
Yeah, it was $22.99 (on Amazon -- not an affiliate link). But unlike Thai fisherman pants, I don't have to also buy a shirt. And in cool weather I can layer it over older Thai fisherman pants and shirts that maybe don't look so snazzy anymore, and get more wear out of them.
It's quite comfortable.
But I'm not sure I should wear it while traveling. It looks like the kind of thing that might get me "randomly selected for additional screening" at airports.
