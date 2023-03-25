Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Saturday, March 25, 2023
News Flash (Pun Intended) for Parents of Sixth-Graders
Your kids have all seen penises.
Hell, about half your kids
have
penises.
If
this
represents your education concerns, your parenting priorities are out of whack in a big, big way.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
9:24 AM
