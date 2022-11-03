Week 9 NFL Picks

Well, I finally got back into positive points territory with Week 8 -- I picked nine of 15 games correctly for a total of 56.9 points. But for the season I'm still in the cellar, with -179.1 points and only doing better than 16% of other players in FiveThirtyEight's NFL Forecasting Game.
My picks for Week 9:
Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans -- 100%
Buffalo Bills beat New York Jets-- 100%
Cincinnati Bengals beat Carolina Panthers -- 100%
Green Bay Packers beat Detroit Lions -- 53%
New England Patriots beat Indianapolis Colts -- 100%
Los Angeles Chargers beat Atlanta Falcons -- 59%
Miami Dolphins beat Chicago Bears -- 100%
Minnesota Vikings beat Washington Commanders -- 100%
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders -- 53%*
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals -- 53%*
Los Angeles Rams beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers-- 53%*
Kansas City Chiefs beat Tennessee Titans -- 100%
Baltimore Ravens beat New Orleans Saints -- 61%
Asterisks note where I disagree with the FiveThirtyEight model's prediction.
As you can see, I'm making some big 100% bets. As terrible as I've been doing this season, I figure I might as well try to either undo that in a big way, or go out in a blaze of poor prediction glory.
These picks are pretty much off the cuff, based on the season so far and what I happen to hear. I didn't have time to e.g. look at injury reports and such this week. I guess we'll see how I do.
