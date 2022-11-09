Wednesday, November 09, 2022

Senate Outcomes, and the Mystery of the Missing Column

Things are still up in the air in some places, but so far I look reasonably good in my "toss-up state" Senate predictions:

In order to pick up a Senate majority, the Republicans needed to win three of those five races. It looks like the Democrats will win three of the five, picking up rather than losing a seat.

And then there's Georgia. Assuming it does go to a runoff, I can't see the Republicans investing a lot of money in trying to save Herschel Walker. If him winning or losing made the difference to a GOP Senate majority, yes. But right now it looks like all a Walker win would accomplish would be leaving the GOP in the Senate minority and saddling them with Walker's scandals/antics for the next six years. So I think they'll mostly write it off and hope for a better candidate next time around.

So, I did not write a Garrison Center column yesterday. I'm genuinely sorry about that. I experienced a confluence of intervening events that included very little sleep (my family was traveling; I waited up for them Monday night and they arrived home about 11:30pm instead of the expected 9pm) and then some kind of bug, which I'm not yet over, along these lines:


Combined with Election Day overshadowing everything and leaving me without good "news hooks," everything just screamed "take a day off." So I did. And instead of making it up today, I'll be doing the tropical storm (or maybe even hurricane) prep bit and shooting for getting back on schedule tomorrow.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)