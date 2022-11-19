Saturday, November 19, 2022

Word PSA

A small, but representative, selection of recently published statements:

"A failure to convict on the electioneering charge may encourage others to flaunt the law going forward."



Flaunt, n. the act of displaying something ostentatiously ... v. display proudly; act ostentatiously or pretentiously

The word these writers are looking for is:

Flout, v. treat with contemptuous disregard
