"A failure to convict on the electioneering charge may encourage others to flaunt the law going forward."
"For judge candidates to flaunt the law, to say the law doesn’t apply to them, is the worst kind of duplicity."
"[T]he council has not issued a single fine or taken any legal action to prosecute drivers who continue to flaunt the law."
Flaunt, n. the act of displaying something ostentatiously ... v. display proudly; act ostentatiously or pretentiously
The word these writers are looking for is:
Flout, v. treat with contemptuous disregard
