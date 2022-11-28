Midway Between Milestones

This is the 499th post for the year on KN@PPSTER.
Milestone #1: The previous post, the 498th, made 2022 the most post-replete calendar year so far in the blog's 19 calendar years of publication. The previous record of 497 posts was for 2005, its second year (and first full year).
Milestone #2: The next post will be the 500th of 2022.
The obvious factor in the big post count for the year is that I've been doing daily Wordle hints since July. I plan to keep doing those, which makes my previous goal of averaging one post per day, 365 posts per year, seem kind of lazy.
At the same time, I don't want to double the goal. I'd like to give myself a little bit of a break. So my goal for 2023 will be 550 posts -- 365 Wordle hint posts, plus another 185 posts of other kinds (basically one non-Wordle post every other day, minimum, but I'll try to do better than that).
