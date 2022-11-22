So, Whodunit?

It's the 59th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
I'm not overly confident in any particular theory of precisely what happened, but among the theories that don't involve space aliens, etc., I'd say I'm probably least confident in the "one lone gunman who happened to be far-out in various ways that tend to call the 'acting alone' story into question" theory and most confident in the "elements of the national security state arranged it" theory.
Jacob G. Hornberger of the Future of Freedom Foundation, who's done quite a bit of writing on the subject (including three books) has a piece up on why it's still an important question.
Chris Spangle ran a special edition of his show today, consisting of an interesting interview with a guy who runs "JFK Custom Tours" of Dealey Plaza.
What do you guys think happened? Hit me with your comments, including recommendations for good source material.
