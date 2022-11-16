Well, I Guess That's Progress of a Sort

Yesterday, Donald Trump publicly admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election.
He didn't put it exactly that way, but that's still the ultimate effect of his paperwork filing / announcement that he's seeking election to the presidency in 2024.
By announcing and filing, he's claiming to be eligible for election, and per the 22nd Amendment "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." If he was elected in 2020, he can't be elected in 2024.
So I'm glad that's finally settled, anyway.
No comments:
Post a Comment