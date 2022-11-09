Week 10 NFL Picks

Week 10 Picks:
Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers -- 59%
Seattle Seahawks beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 53%*
Miami Dolphins beat Cleveland Browns -- 79%
Tennessee Titans beat Denver Broncos -- 91%
Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions -- 53%
New York Giants beat Houston Texans -- 91%
Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars -- 100%
NO PICK FOR Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills**
Pittsburgh Steelers beat New Orleans Saints -- 59%
Las Vegas Raiders beat Indianapolis Colts -- 71%
Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals -- 71%
Dallas Cowboys beat Green Bay Packers-- 61%
Los Angeles Chargers beat San Francisco 49ers -- 53%*
Philadelphia Eagles beat Washington Commanders -- 100%
A single asterisk identifies games where my prediction disagrees with the FiveThirtyEight model's prediction.
The double asterisk "NO PICK" could -- in fact, probably will -- change. The Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, may be out with an elbow injury, in which case the Vikings probably have a real shot. If he's good to go, I'll pick the Bills. Check back later in the week if you're that interest. For now, I just left that game 50/50, which means I'd neither lose nor gain any points on the outcome.
