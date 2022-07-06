Ghosting, But Happily Not Ghosting You

Well, it's been a few days since my last post, and I was surprised to notice that I've already got eight in the bag (this makes nine) on only the sixth day of the month. So even though it's been a few days, I haven't been ghosting you.

I have, however, been ghosting for others the last week or two. It's election season. While I no longer offer the full-service management bit (thank God, and frankly I was only ever very good at that in local races that I could give my full attention to), and don't bother to advertise, I do still do some writing for the right candidates. You'll know them when you see them.