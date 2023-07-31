Hello Thomas,Your Mailchimp account with the username [redacted by KN@PPSTER] has been suspended for violating our Standard Terms of Use and Acceptable Use Policy. Please review our policies for more information on the types of content we don't allow (mailchimp.com/legal/terms).You may log in to export and back up your account data (mailchimp.com/help/export-back-up-data).Reply to this email with questions or for information on how to retrieve your data.-- Mailchimp
This morning, 7:29am, from Mailchimp:
Your response has been submitted.
The Mailchimp account with the username [redacted by KN@PPSTER] has submitted the following message to our compliance team:
So far as I can tell, I am in no way in violation of Mailchimp's acceptable use policy. I publish a daily news and commentary roundup (I've published it for more than 20 years, including many years via Mailchimp). It contains no illegal material, etc. So what's going on here?
This morning, 9:03am, from Mailchimp:
Hello,
Our automated abuse-prevention system, Omnivore, detected account content or actions that violate our Acceptable Use Policy.
https://mailchimp.com/legal/acceptable_use/#Prohibited_Content
In order to protect all of our users and ensure the deliverability of everyone’s campaigns, we have to ask that you seek a new vendor for your marketing needs.
Please log in and export your account data (mailchimp.com/help/export-back-up-data).
We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
This morning, 9:08am, from me:
And that's where things stand.
"My understanding in this matter" is that no, I didn't violate your acceptable use policy. Please feel free to specify how I did.
