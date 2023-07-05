Wednesday, July 05, 2023

Help a Sister Out?

Aria DiMezzo (of The Crypto 6) is currently serving time (at a men's prison camp) for the "crime" of exchanging cryptocurrency without permission from the AUTHORITAHS.


I'm going to try to remember to do a little something for her each month. I hope you will as well.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)