Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Help a Sister Out?
Aria DiMezzo
(of
The Crypto 6
) is currently serving time (at a men's prison camp) for the "crime" of exchanging cryptocurrency without permission from the AUTHORITAHS.
Here's information about how to send money for her "commissary" account, or have books sent to her, etc.
I'm going to try to remember to do a little something for her each month. I hope you will as well.
