Linux Installation/Optimization/Fixing Tip

For some reason, my recent install of Lubuntu didn't create a partition and created a miniscule file (I don't remember the size, but it was megabytes, not gigabytes, in size -- the rule of thumb I've seen is "three times the size of the machine's RAM"). Which probably (hopefully!) explains why the machine kept freezing up at inopportune moments.
It's FOSS has a nice, easy to follow tutorial on how to create or resize your swap file (including checking what's already there).
