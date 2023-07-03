Presidential Beards, Historical and Potential

Apart from Harry Truman's "Jeff Davis," which he sported for a brief period in 1948, the last beard in the White House was Benjamin Harrison's (1889-93):
But in 2025, presidential beards could be back!
I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders ...
Not that there's anything wrong with that! But Ron doth protest too much, methinks:
To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…— DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023
