If I'd Known it Was Going to be One of THOSE Days, I Might Have Just Stayed in Bed

About 8am, no Internet.
Reset router. Reset modem. No dice.
Call Cox, find out there's not an outage in my area, talk to a tech support guy who says it SEEMS like a signal issue, and they can send someone out. Tomorrow. COULD be the modem, if I feel like bringing it in to exchange it, I can try that.
So we get in Tamara's car -- which is acting strangely, but it's to be worked on this week -- and head for the cable office.
At 9:16am, I get a text informing me that there's an Internet outage in my area, that they're working on it, and that it should be fixed by 1:08pm.
But we're almost to the cable office, so why not exchange the modem for a new one (as they've been sending me mailers encouraging me to do for years) while we're at it?
Why not? I'll tell you why not: The cable company office doesn't open until 10am.
So we go home, I plug in the modem, and what do you know ... the Internet works.
But Tamara's old work laptop is having one of its occasional conniptions. She has a new work machine waiting on her to pick up, but she hasn't yet, probably because she hates change. Anyway, I just got the old thing running again, so she can work from home, so she doesn't have to be out and about in the car that needs attention.
Gah.
