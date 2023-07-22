It's Amazing and Comforting ...

A short time ago, I nuked ChromeOS Flex in favor of Lubuntu on my ATOPNUC Mini PC, and other than the various tweaks I always do to get the desktop looking/functioning the way I prefer, the transition was pretty simple. Since most of my stuff is done in the browser, and since I use Google Chrome, all I had to do was install Chrome and log into my Google account. Voila, all my stuff was there, except for my preferred text editor (Caret), which is a Chrome app, and those no longer work in Linux. I installed Geany, which is what I had used before leaving Linux for MacOS back in the day, and I was good to go.
I've been previewing/reviewing other Linux distributions. The other day I installed Zorin alongside Lubuntu based on some positive reviews I'd read. Frankly, it's not ready for prime time. So this morning, I decided to give Manjaro a try. I used the 32-bit version on the old Raspberry Pi 4B and liked it, but the 64-bit version had a freeze-up problem. I figured I'd come back and give it a try on my AMD CPU (the Pi is an ARM CPU).
So I downloaded the ISO, burned it to a USB, booted the USB, clicked "install," assigned it to the Zorin partition, and voila ... it had screwed up the GRUB file somehow such that NOTHING displayed on boot except:
> GRUB:
I only ever edit GRUB via GUI, had no idea what to do from scratch in a command line, etc.
Well, OK ... I ended up booting into the Manjaro USB and reinstalling it as the ONLY operating system.
And after a few minutes of setup (installing Chrome and Geany, logging into Google so it synced in all my extensions, etc.), I'm writing this post. All I have left to do is delete some apps I never use (looking at you, Firefox) and set up Dropbox to be fully back in business.
Or reinstall Lubuntu next to Manjaro so I still have that. Which I might do. But not right now.
