I guess I'm just getting old ...

A little web research offers up two possible causes -- a medial meniscus tear, or arthritis, both likely due to wear and tear.
I love my three pairs of Oranginer "barefoot" zero-drop shoes (the oldest is two years old and definitely showing age but still very wearable/comfortable). I think they've done wonders for my lower back, and they let me go outside actually feeling barefoot (my strong preference since childhood) without poking holes in my feet. But I suspect the lack of cushioning and support when I go out and walk 1.5-2 miles at a stretch may be causal vis a vis the knee irritation.
So, for less than the price a pair of Oranginers (not an affiliate link), I just ordered a pair of Saucony "Cohesion 15" running shoes (not an affiliate link). They're not especially "high-end" -- my old running go-to were Asics, and I didn't like the level of those I could get in the same price range -- but they have pretty good reviews and the price is right.
Hopefully they will address the knee problem, and I'll also have them when and if I get down to a reasonable weight for actually running more than a few hundred feet at a stretch again. I guess we'll see how the lower back responds to higher-heel-than-toe shoes, which I haven't worn for several years now.
