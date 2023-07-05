Wednesday, July 05, 2023

I guess I'm just getting old ...

... as, after several weeks of walking at least 10k steps per day, I'm getting some inner knee pain. Not debilitating, but noticeable. Had me limping a bit last night, enough that Tamara noticed.

A little web research offers up two possible causes -- a medial meniscus tear, or arthritis, both likely due to wear and tear.

I love my three pairs of Oranginer "barefoot" zero-drop shoes (the oldest is two years old and definitely showing age but still very wearable/comfortable). I think they've done wonders for my lower back, and they let me go outside actually feeling barefoot (my strong preference since childhood) without poking holes in my feet. But I suspect the lack of cushioning and support when I go out and walk 1.5-2 miles at a stretch may be causal vis a vis the knee irritation.

So, for less than the price a pair of Oranginers (not an affiliate link), I just ordered a pair of Saucony "Cohesion 15" running shoes (not an affiliate link). They're not especially "high-end" -- my old running go-to were Asics, and I didn't like the level of those I could get in the same price range -- but they have pretty good reviews and the price is right.

Hopefully they will address the knee problem, and I'll also have them when and if I get down to a reasonable weight for actually running more than a few hundred feet at a stretch again. I guess we'll see how the lower back responds to higher-heel-than-toe shoes, which I haven't worn for several years now.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)