A Thing I'd Almost Forgotten, and am Glad to Rediscover

Yesterday, I erased ChromeOS Flex and reinstalled Lubunto on the ATOPNUC Mini PC that I use as my "daily driver."
One problem with doing that is that I not longer get to use the Caret Chrome app as my text editor. When last I used Lubuntu, it warned me that Chrome apps would no longer be supported in Linux as of [some date that had already passed], but would then give me the option to open Caret anyway. Now it just doesn't work.
Which kind of leaves me even more inclined to abandon the Chrome browser for another Chromium-based browser.* But what to do for a nice tabbed text editor?
I came across Geany, thought I remembered it fuzzily but fondly, installed it, and it works plenty OK.
Looking back, I apparently used it back in the day, as I posted on this blog in 2009 looking for a Mac version of it or a good alternative to it. Which is probably just about the time that I was converting from a Linux PC to a Mac Mini I got a good deal on (and used for three years, until I got my first Chromebox in 2012).
It's still a pretty nice text editor. I don't have much use for "word processors" that output documents in proprietary format. Especially since I can use Google Docs or Zoho Docs or whatever if I need that functionality now and again.
And BTW, all the stuff that was running slow in ChromeOS is running fast again in Linux. Since I'm good about ditching accumulated browser data (caches, history, etc.), I think it was the OS, not a browser slowdown issue.
* One problem with leaving Chrome is that I'd not longer have stuff nicely synced for when I travel and use my Chromebook. The way around that, of course, is to either convert the Chromebook to a Linux laptop, or get another laptop.
