This One Weird Trick ...

Bing is always flogging its AI-powered chat to me as a "click and get 10 Microsoft Rewards points" link.
But when I click thru, it then informs me that "Bing chat is only available on the Microsoft Edge browser."
No biggie. I don't really care one way or the other about using it.
This morning, for some reason, I thought to myself "surely they're using some kind of browser detection more complex and less spoofable than just looking at the user agent string."
Nope.
If you want to use Bing chat but don't want to (or can't -- for example, I'm on a Chromebox) use Microsoft Edge, all you have to do is change your user agent declaration and tell Bing that you're using Edge.
You're welcome.
