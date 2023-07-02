Concerning That Fresco ...

When it comes to all things pizza, I defer to no one except Chris Matthew Sciabarra:
"This is OBVIOUSLY an attempt to legitimize pineapple on pizza."
But because he's all about the dialectic, he has to offer some conflicting opinions as well.
FYI, if you're ever in Brooklyn, you must visit L&B Spumoni Gardens, where Chris took me in 2003 for my first (and only) New York (traditional) and New York (Sicilian style) pizza feed that has actually occurred in New York. Accept no substitutes!
You can bet that the next time I'm up there, I'll be collecting him for another visit to the place, which I understand some theologians posit may be the basis for the biblical account of a "Garden of Eden."
