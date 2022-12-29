Week 17 NFL Picks

Week 17 picks:
Dallas Cowboys beat Tennessee Titans -- 100%
Arizona Cardinals beat Atlanta Falcons -- 53%*
Carolina Panthers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 53%*
Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears -- 71%
Washington Commanders beat Cleveland Browns -- 53%
Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos -- 100%
New York Giants beat Indianapolis Colts -- 53%
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans -- 100%
New England Patriots beat Miami Dolphins -- 61%
Philadelphia Eagles beat New Orleans Saints -- 100%
Seattle Seahawks beat New York Jets -- 67%
San Francisco 49ers beat Las Vegas Raiders -- 71%
Los Angeles Chargers beat Los Angeles Rams -- 79%
Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers -- 91%
Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh Steelers -- 67%
Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills -- 61%
All of my picks differ from the FiveThirtyEight models in terms of percentage odds. Asterisks next to picks indicate where I disagree with the model on who actually wins/loses a game. If I change any of my picks, those changes will be made before kickoff of the game in question, and will appear as updates to this post.
Update, 12/29, 9:35am: I made a big move on tonight's game, upgrading the Cowboys' chances of defeating the Titans from 61% to 100%. The reason: Injury reports. The Titans would be an upset versus the Cowboys right now anyway, but at the moment they've got EIGHT players out with injuries (including QB Ryan Tennehill) and a ninth listed as "doubtful" for tonight's game. A Titans win would fall into the "miraculous" category, so I decided to go whole-hog.
