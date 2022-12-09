I asked ChatGPT/OpenAI to "create an op-ed about Kirsten Sinema in the style of Thomas L. Knapp." I chose Sinema as the topic because it's just been reported that she's changing her party affiliation from "Democrat" to "independent."
Here's the result. If you think it sounds like 1) my view of an "issue" or 2) my writing style, I think that thing you're doing that you think is thinking isn't.
Kirsten Sinema is a breath of fresh air in the world of politics. She is a true independent who is not afraid to buck the party line and do what she thinks is best for her constituents and the country.As a member of the United States Senate, Sinema has shown a willingness to work across the aisle and forge compromises on important issues. She has voted with the Democrats on some issues and with the Republicans on others, proving that she is not beholden to any one political ideology.In an era of intense political polarization, Sinema stands out as a leader who is willing to put the needs of the people ahead of party politics. She is not afraid to speak her mind and challenge the status quo, even if it means going against her own party.One of the most impressive things about Sinema is her ability to work with people from all walks of life. She has a reputation for being open-minded and willing to listen to others, regardless of their political beliefs. This is a rare quality in today's political climate, where too many politicians are more interested in scoring political points than in finding solutions to the problems facing our country.Sinema is also a strong advocate for issues that are important to her constituents. She has been a vocal supporter of improving the quality of education in Arizona, and she has also been a leader in the fight to protect the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.In short, Kirsten Sinema is the kind of leader that our country needs right now. She is a true independent who is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, and she has a proven track record of working across the aisle to get things done. We need more leaders like Sinema in politics, and we are lucky to have her representing Arizona in the United States Senate.
