I Generally Enjoy Working Outside. This, Not So Much

Last night, Manjaro informed me that I had a bunch of updates to install for various software packages, including Chromium. So I did. And now Chromium won't launch on the beloved Raspberry Pi 4B. So I'm outside at 5 in the morning, working on my Chromebook at my little patio table. Which would be fine if it wasn't 50-odd degrees and pitch black other than my monitor, and if I my LastPass master password didn't seem to have changed (without me changing it) since the last time I had to actually log in.
Additionally, today WOULD have been a continued test of whether my solar setup for the Pi is enough to get me through two cloudy days, but now I'm not actively using that machine, somewhat reducing the power draw.
Yeah, I know, first world problems.
No comments:
Post a Comment