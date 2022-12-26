One is just a search result on an interesting/relevant term (today's was Boxing Day).
The second is a quiz (today's was on which cities have National Hockey League teams).
The third is a daily poll.
Today's daily poll was on whether one prefers 1) apples or 2) tomatoes on grilled cheese sandwiches.
Personally I prefer neither, although I suppose some diced tomato (or maybe pico de gallo?) might not be terrible.
I generally take my grilled cheese sandwiches "plain." I've been known to throw a slice of bologna or some already-cooked bacon in there occasionally. Usually it's just cheese and bread (sometimes I vary the types of each -- Muenster on sourdough is a favorite).
But apples? Not only do I not prefer that, I've never heard of that.
Apples? On grilled cheese? That sounds awful.
And yet a slim majority, as of the time I took the poll, were saying they preferred it.
Weird.
Anyway, I've redeemed Microsoft Rewards (there's that affiliate link again) points for $40 worth of stuff (usually Amazon gift cards, but you can also enter sweepstakes, make charitable donations, etc.) this year, and am about at the $10 redemption level again. It's a minute or two per morning, and (along with Wordle) helps me get my brain in gear.
No comments:
Post a Comment