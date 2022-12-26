Fairly Short and Hopefully Spoiler-Free Review(s) -- The Knives Out Flicks

TL;DR -- They're both incredibly fun, star-studded whodunits, very much (and intentionally) in the mold of Agatha Christie, only not bloodshed-averse like her cozies. Daniel Craig as a southern-accented private investigator is a great turn. So, in the second one, is Edward Norton as a sort of Howard Hughes / Elon Musk eccentric billionaire type. And Christopher Plummer (in his last filmed role) as an eccentric author of mysteries in the first. Etc., etc..
Longer Version -- I don't really have one. You like comedic whodunit or you don't. You like the many, many actors who show up (including cameos, references, etc.) or you don't. I do.
