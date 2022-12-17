Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Best Mini-Vacation Ever
Thanks to reader GL, who had me out to his stomping grounds for an afternoon of shooting, an evening of backgammon, and a day of kayaking the Lower Santa Fe River!
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
8:01 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment