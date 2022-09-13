This Week's NFL Picks ...

The Chiefs beat the Chargers, 100%
The Giants beat the Panthers, 71%
The Colts beat the Jaguars, 79%
The Dolphins beat the Ravens, 53%*
The Steelers beat the Patriots, 61%
The Browns beat the Jets, 71%
The Buccaneers beat the Saints, 61%
Washington beats the Lions, 67%
The Rams beat the Falcons, 91%
The Seahawks beat the 49ers, 53%*
The Raiders beat the Cardinals, 71%
The Bengals beat the Cowboys, 79%
The Broncos beat the Texans, 61%
The Packers beat the Bears, 79%
The Bills beat the Titans, 79%
The Vikings beat the Eagles, 53%*
While my percentages differ from the FiveThirtyEight model's on every pick, my picks only differ on the three asterisked games.
