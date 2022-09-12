Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Monday, September 12, 2022
That Podcast I Told You About is Here ...
It's called "Jake Porter and Friends," and you can listen to about 45 minutes of Jake and I re-hashing the last 20 years of Libertarian Party history in its first episode
here
.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
11:23 AM
