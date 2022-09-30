Not the Best Look, Congresswoman Demings

I get lots of political emails.
In the last 24 hours, I've received two Florida-related political emails that draw an interesting contrast.
One is from US Senator Rick Scott (R): "A Guide to Federal Resources Following Hurricane Ian."
The other is from US Representative Val Demings (D): "Will you chip in $10 or more right now to help me defeat Marco Rubio and defend our Democratic Senate majority and help Adam [Schiff] defend our majority in the House?"
Right now, in Florida, one of those emails is a smart political move and one, well, isn't.
