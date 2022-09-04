The ONLY Reuben Recipe You'll EVER Need

Ingredients:
- 3 slices rye bread of preference
- 1/4 pound corned beef, shaved or sliced thin
- 3 ounces sauerkraut
- 1 slice Swiss cheese
- Thousand Island dressing to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
Preparation:
- Put a cast-iron skillet on your heating surface and begin warming it up to medium heat.
- Lay the three slices of bread side by side on your cutting board or other prep surface.
- On the rightmost slice, place the slice of cheese, then top it with the corned beef.
- Spread the middle slice with Thousand Island dressing.
- Ladle the sauerkraut onto the leftmost slice of bread.
- Add 1/2 tablespoon of butter to your skillet.
- Using a spatula, carefully pick up the leftmost slice of bread w/sauerkraut, walk it over to the garbage can, and throw it in.
- Rinse off the spatula just in case any of that nasty sauerkraut juice got on it, so as not to ruin the sandwich.
- Flip the middle (now left-most) slice of bread with Thousand Island on it over onto the slice with the corned beef and cheese.
- Using your spatula, place the sandwich in the heated skillet and grill one side for about 2 minutes.
- Lift the sandwich, add another 1/2 tablespoon of butter to the skillet, flip the sandwich, and grill for another 2 minutes or so. Both sides of the sandwich should be golden brown, and the cheese should be melted.
- Set aside to cool briefly while you take the garbage out so you don't have to suffer the smell of sauerkraut in your nostrils while trying to eat.
- Enjoy!
You're welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment