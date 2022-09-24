If This Blog Was A Person ...

I don't know why I find it humorous that the very first post is just an excerpt/link to a review at a site that no longer exists (except in the WayBack Machine).
KN@PPSTER is far from the oldest or longest-living blog on the Web, of course. I came late to the blogging idea. On the other hand, many have come and gone while this one just keeps ticking along. This is its 5,247th post, and the 385th so far this year.
And yes, I intend to increase my average posting goal from one post per day (365 posts per year) to 1.5x posts per day (550 posts per year) for 2023. The daily Wordle hint already gets me to the old goal, assuming I continue to do it. I'm not ready to double the old goal yet, although I might do that for 2024.
