The First Step is Admitting You Have a Problem

When I think about the early pandemic now, it takes effort not to conjure the memories that everyone I know shares -- stockpiling beans, improvising face coverings, wiping down the light switches with bleach -- and to remember, instead, how much time I spent in those months trying to soothe my dog while she barked at maskless strangers in my building.
Here's the thing about dogs: They take their emotional cues from their humans. If your dog is upset by "maskless strangers in your building," it's almost certainly because you are upset by "maskless strangers in your building."
In late 2022, it's reasonable to look back at "wiping down the light switches with bleach" and being upset by "maskless strangers in your building" in early 2020 as regrettable but understandable collapses into temporary insanity.
In late 2022, it's not reasonable to continue to think that "wiping down the light switches with bleach" and being upset by "maskless strangers in your building" in early 2020 were sane reactions to COVID-19.
If that's what you're thinking (and the author's writing seems to imply that that's what she's thinking), the insanity wasn't temporary. You've got a chronic mental health issue and you should get help.
