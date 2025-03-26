It Would Really Have Tied The Bike Together ...

I bought this seat cover on the cheap at Temu. I took a chance on it because it cost $4-5 (not worth looking up at the moment), and I needed $4-5 more in my cart to get "free" shipping. It was obviously an iffy proposition since it was advertised as a "dirt bike" seat cover, and dirt bikes tend to have narrower seats than Honda Navis and clones thereof (like the Italica Bulldog).
Technically, I could still use it, but there would be a strip on each side of the seat where the cover wasn't wide enough to stretch around the seat to the stapling points inside the frame. At least slightly visible, and also an invitation to getting snagged.
Anyway, this is it just draped unfastened over the seat to give you an idea of what it would have looked like. Maybe I'll find one like it that does fit at some point.
