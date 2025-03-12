A Motorcycle Update, Because Reasons

Yesterday, I washed/polished/sprayed protectant on the bike, and also equipped it with some small, removable USB-rechargeable lights that I hope will work as "underglow" of a sort (I'm eventually planning to put real "underglow" on it, but thought it was worth spending $7 to try some things). Unfortunately, I didn't get a night-time photo last night or I would post it here. Maybe later.
Definitely not tonight, though, because right now the bike is in the shop for its variator/clutch/belt upgrade. That was supposed to happen today and I dropped the bike off this morning ... but the guy inadvertently ordered the wrong version of the variator. He's having the correct version over-nighted, so it should be ready tomorrow afternoon.
I take that kind of news as a good sign -- some mechanics would have just not mentioned it and improvised an inferior work-around instead of spending the time to do it right, but I've always been treated right, and highly recommend, Campus Scooters.
No comments:
Post a Comment