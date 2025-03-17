Well, If That's How It's Going To Be ...

President Trump claimed Monday that former President Biden's preemptive pardons to members of the House Jan. 6 select committee and others are "VOID" and "VACANT" because they were "done by Autopen."
Remember all those COVID "stimulus" checks that Trump was all hot and bothered to have his signature on?
You don't think he actually signed them, do you?
So I guess the next steps are:
- The Department of the Treasury declares those checks void and demands return of the funds; and
- The Department of Justice charges Trump under 18 US Code § 472.
