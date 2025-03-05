Going A Little Retro ...

Quite some time ago, I bought an open-face motorcycle helmet at a thrift store. It seemed to be in decent shape as far as crashworthiness went, but was kind of rough, with lots of scratches and abrasions. It was black. Now it's not:
I've got a decal (not an affiliate link) to put on the back:
If I find the deal I want on one, I'll probably buy a retro gold snap-on face shield to go with it. Since there was an old can of gold spray paint lying around the house from one of the kids' long-forgotten projects, I'm only into it for 15 bucks or so total. Unless I get a face shield, I won't be wearing it in the rain or cold, but it should be fun when I'm in a nostalgic mood.
