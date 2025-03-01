$300.99 ...

I was expecting $200-$250, but hadn't been taking into account the desirability of replacing the belt. The normal replacement on that is at 3,000 miles. I'm only at 1,300, but I'm replacing something the belt will be running over, so it makes sense -- and I'm upgrading from the factory belt to a kevlar belt.
The other replacement parts will be a Polini performance variator and a new contra spring for the clutch.
It doesn't look like the guy is marking up the parts at all, and the labor portion of the cost is quite reasonable.
The desired/expected result is that the bike will make 55 miles per hour with lower RPMs / less strain on the engine.
I want that because a lot of my ride territory is on "country highway" as opposed to "city street." If I lived in town and mostly rode in town, the factory tuned power band would be fine -- I'd never be going faster than 45 miles per hour and usually 35 or less and the engine would be humming along most efficiently for those speeds.
A secondary result should be that I'll pick up a slightly higher top speed. Right now, the most I can count on is about 55mph, although I've hit 60mph under certain conditions (straight road, tailwind, maybe a slight downhill slope).
Naturally I'll break out my GPS speedo app and test for top speed, but any gain from this mod will be a lagniappe. The purpose is to put less strain on the engine at typical "country highway" speed.
Later this year, I may address top speed specifically with a less restrictive exhaust/air filter setup re-tune, re-jet, or replace the carburetor.
Or maybe not. I don't see a real point in trying to turn the Bulldog into a freeway-speed bike, because 1) it's so light that it would just get blown all over the place by passing traffic, and 2) it's a Chinese "scootercycle," not a touring motorcycle. Much as I'd like to hop on a bike and ride from Gainesville, Florida to Gallup, New Mexico just for the hell of it, this is not the bike to try that on. I will almost certainly keep it to trips of 100 miles or less per day, and that distance not too frequently.
Anyway, I'll get the money to the mechanic in the next couple of days so he can order the parts, then the work should get done within a week or so based on his convenience and mine.
