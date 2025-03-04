Pages
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
How Many Florida Sheriffs Should Cooperate With ICE?
The Latin Times
reports
that, so far, only three out of the state's 67 have rejected the notion of turning their departments into local chapters of the ICE gang.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
8:17 AM
