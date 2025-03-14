The Bike Is Home!

And I think the mechanic understated what he was able to achieve. He said he was only able to get the RPMs down by about 500 at full throttle, but it looked more like 1,000ish to me. He thought he got another 3 miles or so per hour top speed out of it, too. I can't speak to that because it's breezy out and even a mild wind makes a big difference.
He also saved various variator weights and springs he'd tried in a box for me in case we need to mess with the tuning. My job is to put 100 miles or so on it so that the belt gets its full stretch, etc. Which I may try to get done tomorrow.
