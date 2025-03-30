Does The Thought Count?

I was determined not to completely give up the 100-mile motorcycle ride I had in mind, but I did cut it down to about 50 miles. Probably for the best, since I forgot to map out gas stations in the extremely rural area I was riding through to make sure I didn't run out somewhere 20 miles from the nearest one, etc. The bike performed well, and the new kevlar belt should be well broken in by now.
One disappointment: The new bar-end mirrors I installed also tend to get grabbed by wind and pushed out of position. Not nearly as badly as the previous ones, but some. I'm thinking that working some wax into the ball joints they swivel on may fix that.
Now that the average high temperature in the Gainesville area is back up past 70 degrees and the average low doesn't get below 50, I'm seeing a lot more motorcycles on the road. For some reason people seem to prefer cars when it's 30 degrees out.
