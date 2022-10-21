Week 7 NFL Picks

Last week ... well, let's just not talk about last week. I'm having a terrible season in FiveThirtyEight's NFL Forecasting Game. I'm at -206.3 points and only doing better than 14% of other players.
That includes one game that was played before I remembered to get my picks posted. I had the New Orleans Saints picked (with confidence of 53%) to beat the Arizona Cardinals last night. Nope.
My remaining picks:
Cincinnati Bengals beat Atlanta Falcons -- 91%
Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns -- 61%
Dallas Cowboys beat Detroit Lions -- 91%
Green Bay Packers beat Washington Commanders -- 53%
Tennessee Titans beat Indianapolis Colts -- 67%
New York Giants beat Jacksonville Jaguars -- 59%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers -- 79%
Las Vegas Raiders beat Houston Texans -- 53%
Denver Broncos beat New York Jets -- 61%
Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers -- 100%
Los Angeles Chargers beat Seattle Seahawks -- 79%
Miami Dolphins beat Pittsburgh Steelers -- 61%
New England Patriots beat Chicago Bears -- 91%
I'm pretty sure this is the first week of the season in which none of my picks differ from the FiveThirtyEight model's. I'm not intentionally following the model, it just worked out that way this week.
